“Aapda in BJP not in Delhi”; Kejriwal after PM’s ‘aapda’ jibe

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘aapda’ jibe on his party, saying ‘aapda is in BJP not in Delhi’ as the saffron party lacks CM face, narrative and agenda for the assembly polls in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the AAP as an “aapda” (disaster) for Delhi, saying this “aapda” has taken the national capital in its grip in the past 10 years. Addressing people after launching a slew of infra projects in the national capital, including in housing and education sectors, he hit out at the city government led by AAP and said the situation in the national capital would worsen if its reign continued.

Addressing a press conference along with Chief Minister Atishi, Kejriwal said, “In his 43 minute speech, PM Modi abused the elected government of Delhi for a brief period of 39 minutes as the saffron party did not have any achievement to highlight for the residents of Delhi in the last ten years”.

“In 2015, Delhi had chosen two governments, BJP at the Centre and AAP in the state. The latter did a lot of work focusing on Education, Healthcare, Civic related issues, free electricity, water and bus ride for females, but the Centre could not find even a single work of its own to highlight, so they resonate to abuse the elected government”, the former CM said.

Commenting on the multiple development projects launch by PM Modi, Kejriwal said, “In their 2020 Sankalp Patra (manifesto), the saffron party promised to provide permanent houses to every needy in the capital, but till now only 4,700 houses have been built so far against the population of four lakh needy people. By this speed, it would take another decade to fulfill the promise they made.”

Speaking on the foundation stone laid by Modi, he claimed, “The Centre could only manage to lay the foundation stone of three colleges; however, the AAP government in its decade long rule built 22 thousand classrooms, three new universities, 11 new vocational colleges and six new campuses in universities.”

Moreover, the AAP leader also accused the Centre of conducting a demolition drive in the temporary settlements in various parts of the city. “The saffron party leaders spend a night in the jhuggis only to demolish them later. So far, they have made 2, 78,796 people homeless by destroying their jhuggis”.

The BJP only deceives people and it has deceived Purvanchalis the most as they promised to provide ownership rights to over 40 lakh JJ cluster residents however, only 25,000 registrations have been done so far, he added.

Replying to a media query about the ‘Sheesh Mahal remark’ by PM Modi, the AAP National Convenor claimed, “ The PM resides in a 2700 crore house, travels in 84 crore airplane and wears a suit worth 10 lakh. But I don’t believe in personal attacks and believe in ‘kaam ki rajneeti’ (politics of work)”.