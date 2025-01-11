“AAP weaving web of lies on every issue of Delhi”: BJP’s Satish Upadhyay

BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar assembly constituency Satish Upadhyay on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of weaving a web of lies on every issue related to Delhi and said that people are aware of their intentions and will not be misled.

Speaking to ANI, Upadhyay said, “AAP is just weaving a web of lies on every issue of Delhi and working to spread a misleading narrative. They are only dividing society during elections. The people of Delhi are well aware of your intentions and will certainly not fall into your trap.”

He dismissed Atishi’s claim that the BJP would make Ramesh Bidhuri the Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi as a reward for disrespecting her, saying that she is fabricating new narratives to create doubt among the public.

“Again, this is the politics of lies, spreading confusion among people. This is the politics of misleading people. Atishi is trying to create doubts in people’s minds by fabricating new narratives. I believe there is no worse form of politics than this. Since they can clearly see their defeat, these statements are made out of frustration.”

Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri abused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

In a post on X, Arvind Kejriwal said, “BJP leaders have crossed all limits of shamelessness. BJP leaders are abusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ji. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this.”

Upadhyay supported CPI General Secretary D Raja’s remarks that the INDIA bloc “stands divided” post-Lok Sabha election 2024 saying that the alliance was bound to break as everyone in it is only looking out for their own interests and their party’s agenda.

“D Raja ji was right in saying. When people’s objectives are unclear and everyone is only looking out for their own interests and their party’s agenda, this so-called “thugbandhan” was bound to break,” he said.

On Friday, Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja said that the INDIA bloc “stands divided” post-Lok Sabha election 2024.

Speaking to ANI, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, “It is a fact that Opposition is divided. It is known to people that in Delhi Elections, AAP is contesting on its own, Congress is contesting on its own, Left parties are contesting wherever they are capable of putting up a fight and among other parties, certain parties have declared support to AAP. So, it is a fact that INDIA bloc stands divided.”

The assembly elections in Delhi is scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5, while the votes will be counted on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.