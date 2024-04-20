AAP wants to sail through political storms by false claims on Kejriwal: Sachdev

In rebuttal of AAP leaders’ allegation that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being denied insulin in jail as part of a conspiracy, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said while people pray every morning, leaders of AAP manufacture stories for the day.

Lashing out at Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi for their conspiracy claims, Sachdeva said the Tihar Jail is under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government. He pointed out that while the entire party is making noise over the food and medicine of the jailed chief minister, the jail minister is nowhere to be seen.

The BJP leader further said that the way Bharadwaj and Atishi announced the possibility of deterioration of the CM’s health it seems the AAP wants to sail through the political storm on this basis.

Sachdeva further said that the people of Delhi want Kejriwal to receive appropriate treatment. For this, his treatment in Tihar Jail should be done by the panel of doctors of AIIMS.

He, later, claimed that as per the jail doctors’ report, it had been clarified that Kejriwal, upon the advice of a doctor from Telangana, had not taken insulin injections for several months and after going to jail, no doctor had recommended insulin for the Delhi