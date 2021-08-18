AAP seeks Sidhu to clarify his advisor’s remark on Kashmir

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab in-charge and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jarnail Singh on Tuesday sought Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s clarification on the remarks made by one of his official advisers on Kashmir.

Addressing a Press conference, Singh said it is unfortunate that the advisor to the Punjab Congress president has described Kashmir as a separate country.

“In fact, this is not the remark of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisor, but the truth of Sidhu’s own thinking. Sidhu is asking his advisers to say what he wants to. What bravery is this? Sidhu should show courage to say whatever he wants to about Kashmir or about the collusion between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the AAP leader said.

An advisor to Punjab Congress unit president Sidhu, Malvinder Singh Mali, while expressing his opinion on the Kashmir issue on his Facebook account, wrote, “Kashmir is a country of Kashmiris, in accord with the agreement when it left India in 1947 and in violation of the UNO decision, Kashmir was cut into two pieces, which has been occupied by Pakistan and India.” Mali wrote this along with a picture of Lal Chowk in Kashmir lit by the tricolor on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Jarnail Singh said the Congress was talking of dividing up the country, while the AAP was working on the agenda of a united India and prosperous country.

Replying to a question, Jarnail Singh leveled serious allegations against the ruling Congress. “Just as the BJP polarizes the vote bank by creating an atmosphere of hatred and fear in the country during elections, in the same way, Captain Amarinder Singh and the entire Punjab Congress pursue narrow politics to intimidate a section by creating an atmosphere of terrorism. The people of Punjab should always be aware and wary of such nefarious politics of the Congress, BJP and the Badals, as these traditional parties have resorted to such maneuvers in the run-up to the 2022 elections,” he said.

Replying to a question about the face of the Chief Minister in Punjab after the announcement of the CM face by the AAP in Uttarakhand, Jarnail Singh said there was still five to six months left for the elections and the face of the CM would be announced in Punjab at the right time before the elections.