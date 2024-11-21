AAP releases first list of 11 candidates, drops 3 incumbents

With the Delhi Assembly elections due in February, The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took the lead by releasing its first list of 11 candidates, accommodating six turncoats and dropping three incumbent MLAs.

Among the 11 candidates, three BJP turncoats have been announced as AAP’s nominee and they include Braham Singh Tanwar from Chhatarpur, BB Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar and Anil Jha from Kirari constituencies. The same number of turncoats from Congress have also been given tickets which includes Zubair Ahmed from Seelampur, Veer Dhingan from Seemapuri and Sumesh Shokeen from Matiala assembly segments.

The party has also dropped three incumbent MLAs from the first list which includes Rituraj Jha from Kirari, Gulab singh Yadav from Matiala and Abdul Rehman from Seelampur constituencies. Other than this it has to field Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar, Gaurav Sharma from Ghonda, Deepak SInghla from Vishwas Nagar and Manoj Tyagi from Karawal Nagar assembly segments.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal had hinted that the party will introduce new faces as part of its strategy for the assembly elections . Addressing the party workers, he said that tickets for the elections will be distributed based on the work, public opinion and winning chances of the probable.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP had registered a landslide victory winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats.