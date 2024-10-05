AAP passed resolutions in MCD without majority: LoP

Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi and former Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh has alleged that the resolutions were passed without the majority during the House meeting on Saturday.

“Mayor’s actions and the passing of resolutions are in clear violation of the MCD Act as the AAP did not have enough strength to pass the resolutions included in the agenda, while the BJP had a greater number of councilors,” he said.

Singh claimed that during the House meeting, 81 AAP councilors were present, while 94 BJP members and six Congress councilors were present. Hence, the BJP had the right to decide on the resolutions but the Mayor deliberately passed the resolutions, even though AAP lacked a majority, which is not acceptable.

Advertisement

The LoP stated that according to Article 44 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct in the MCD, if four or more members demand a vote on any proposal, the Mayor is required to conduct the vote but despite such a demand by the BJP councilors, the Mayor passed the resolutions without voting, which is a violation of the MCD Act.

Singh claimed that AAP councilors are frustrated with repeated violations of the MCD Act and obstruction of the Mayor’s election and formation of the Standing Committee; so they have refrained from attending party meetings.

Singh also said that Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi should have conducted the election for the post of Mayor as her term has already expired and according to the MCD rules, in the third year, a Mayor from the scheduled caste must be elected. By not holding elections for Mayor, the AAP is deliberately depriving the Dalit community of their rights, he added.