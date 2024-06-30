AAP MP Sanjay Singh must explain what he did for Delhi using his fund in 6 years: BJP state chief

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders including RS MP Sanjay Singh, alleging that their political desperation is on the rise with every passing day.

Sachdeva slammed the AAP, alleging that any of the party leaders — be it the Delhi government ministers, MLAs and councilors — were not concerned with works related to public interest, but are worried only about their CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is embroiled in corruption charges, the BJP leader claimed.

Delhi BJP chief further questioned ”if Kejriwal and other AAP leaders who are in jail are innocent, why do they not get bail from any regular court ?”

Advertisement

Sharpening his attack, he further alleged that the Kejriwal government was completely immersed in corruption, and the current cases that have surfaced were just the trailers.

“When the investigation into the Delhi Jal Board and the espionage scandal begins, the entire dark film will be revealed,” the Delhi BJP chief claimed.

Sachdeva further posed a question to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, seeking an answer from him as to where he was when an extreme rain crisis struck the national capital on June 28.

The BJP leader said that Singh has been a parliamentarian for 6 years, and has been constantly making statements, and further asked the AAP leader to explain and answer to the people as to what development works has he carried out in the city with his MP fund during the past 6 years.