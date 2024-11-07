AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan booked for assaulting MCD officials

AAP MLA from Bawana assembly segment Jai Bhagwan among two others were booked for assaulting Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials during a raid at a slaughterhouse in Outer North Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area.

According to the FIR, the incident happened when MCD officials, led by Sunil Kumar Ranga from the Narela zone, were inspecting a shop where 15 slaughtered goats were found.

“The officials asked the shop owner, Gul Mohammad, to pay a compensation fee of Rs 37,500, based on Rs 2,500 per goat. However, he refused to pay and instead called his workers and issued threats against the MCD team,” the FIR mentioned.

The complainant further mentioned in the FIR that AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan, along with former councillor Shraddhanan and others, arrived at the scene, leading to a verbal and physical altercation.

Ranga also alleged that Jai Bhagwan threatened to harm him, the FIR mentioned.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 in this regard and an investigation into the matter is going on.