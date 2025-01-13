AAP MLA Goyal to file defamation case against BJP leaders over allegations

AAP MLA from Rithala, Mohinder Goyal, announced on Monday that he will file a defamation case against BJP leaders Sudhanshu Trivedi and Smriti Irani.

He alleged that both had falsely accused him of involvement in issuing Aadhaar cards to Bangladeshi immigrants.

Goyal recently appeared at the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) office in South Delhi for questioning related to a fake Aadhaar card case after receiving a police notice.

Addressing a press conference with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Goyal said, “On January 11, I was served a notice, but the notice was circulated in the media even before I received it.”

“The BJP’s social media handles posted the notice before it reached me. I was summoned not as an accused but as a witness.”

He further added, “It appears the notice was orchestrated at the BJP headquarters to spread a false narrative that Arvind Kejriwal is settling Bangladeshi immigrants in the country. Kejriwal is a patriot, which is why the people of Delhi have elected him three consecutive times, and they will do so a fourth time as well.”

Goyal termed the BJP’s accusations as baseless and said, “Whenever the BJP confronts an opposition government, it resorts to such false claims. We are patriots, and the public is already rejecting these lies. I am confident the truth will emerge soon.”

Addressing the issue of Bangladeshi immigrants, Sanjay Singh questioned BJP Minister Hardeep Puri’s previous claims. Referring to Puri’s tweets from August 2022, Singh said, “Puri alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas were being settled in the Bakkarwala EWS Colony. Why hasn’t the Delhi Police or investigative agencies questioned him about this? He should be questioned first.”

Singh also criticized the BJP’s actions, stating, “For the past two days, the BJP has been engaging in theatrics. This is a party that celebrates its own wrongdoings. They betray the nation, commit sins, and then question others with audacity.”