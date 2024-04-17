AAP launches website to showcase details of works done

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched its website ‘AAP ka Ram Rajya’ for the Lok Sabha elections in a bid to showcase its concept of “Ram Rajya”.

The website launched on the occasion of Ram Navami by senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jasmine Shah at the party headquarters gives details of the work done by AAP’s governments in Delhi and Punjab as well as the tasks completed by its legislators in other states.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP MP Singh said, “Today on the occasion of Ram Navami, we are launching a website, ‘aapkaramrajya’. The website gives details of what is the concept of AAP and (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal ji on Ram Rajya, which was set up by Lord Shri Ram, which Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi repeatedly mentioned. In Ramrajya, there is no inequality, and everyone’s comforts and facilities are taken care of.”

He claimed Kejriwal has done amazing work in Delhi to make the dream of Ram Rajya come true and has set an example for the entire country and the world.

Stating that this is the first Ram Navami when Kejriwal is not with them as he is in jail, Singh said, “He keeps sending his messages from jail, he keeps worrying about the people of Delhi and the country. He keeps informing us through letters and through his messages about what should be done for them.”

Attacking the BJP over the arrest of Kejriwal, the MP said “baseless” cases were made against him based on false statements.

Singh further said,“And behind this is the ill will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a feeling of revenge and a feeling that we cannot do what Kejriwal is doing. The works are in the area of education, health, electricity, water, reducing the hardships in people’s lives, free bus travel for women, financial assistance of Rs 1,000. ”

Singh said the central government cannot do the work that Kejriwal is doing, so they caught him and put him in jail. This is the reason, there is no other reason, he added.

“We are determined to fulfill our vision of Ram Rajya on the ground. And those who want to see our vision of Ram Rajya, must visit our website. People can also see what work we have done in Delhi and Punjab. People should see that work, know about it and then join us,” he added.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said, “Lord Shri Ram had to struggle to give real shape to Ram Rajya. He went into exile for 14 years but did not break his promise. Similarly, Arvind Kejriwal ji has to struggle a lot to fulfill his promise.”

“Despite facing obstacles such as the Central government’s attempts to hinder the work of the elected Delhi government and efforts to diminish its power through legislation, Chief Minister Kejriwal has remained steadfast. His arrest in a false case is seen as a consequence of this ongoing struggle, highlighting the depth of his commitment,” she said.