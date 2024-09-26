AAP ignored public issues in two-day assembly session: Delhi Congress

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav, on Thursday, alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and MLAs disturbed the first day of the two-day session of the Delhi Assembly in a pre-planned manner.

The Congress leader said while discussions should have taken place on the issues concerning the Delhi public during the session, they paid more attention to glorifying Kejriwal who is out on bail in the alleged excise policy scam.

“AAP’s strategy was to not table the twelve CAG reports pending with the government despite repeated direction by the LG, which, if discussed, would expose the corruption that took place under the Kejriwal Government,” he added.

Yadav said the precious time of the House should have been utilised to discuss problems directly affecting the people, like stoppage of old-age pension, soaring air pollution, potholed roads, non-functional street lights, choked drains and sewers which have not been cleaned for the past 10 years. Instead, the AAP legislators contemplated attacking the LG to cover up the ruling party’s failures, he added.