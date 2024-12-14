AAP govt obstructing development works in constituencies represented by BJP: Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of deliberately obstructing developmental works and discriminating against the Assembly constituencies represented by BJP MLAs.

Addressing the media, he informed that the BJP on Saturday issued eight charge sheets against the AAP government regarding developmental issues in constituencies represented by the saffron party MLAs. The constituencies covered in the charge sheets include Rohini, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Badarpur, Karawal Nagar, Rohtas Nagar, and Ghonda.

Advertisement

“AAP government has been discriminating against the constituencies represented by BJP MLAs by not allocating sufficient funds for developmental works. The charge sheets will be shared with residents of these constituencies to expose how the AAP government has been conspiring to stall development in these areas,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

Claiming that in his Rohini constituency, the AAP government forcibly renamed a school built for 2,500 children as a ‘School of Excellence’, he said currently, the school has only 200 students, and not a single child is from Rohini or its nearby areas.

Gupta has also accused the government of not allocating even a single rupee for local roads under the Chief Minister’s Road Reconstruction Scheme, which has an annual provision of Rs 1,000 crore.

“In 2021, 2,000 CCTV cameras were purchased for Rohini constituency, but their installation was halted on Kejriwal’s orders. Additionally, developmental works funded by the MLA Local Area Development Fund in the group housing societies were obstructed, depriving residents of basic amenities. A 20 per cent house tax rebate provided to 182 societies by the Municipal Corporation was reduced to five per cent, affecting these residents,” he said.

He alleged that the same approach has been followed in other constituencies represented by BJP MLAs, including Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, and Vishwas Nagar.

The Leader of Opposition claimed that issues such as the lack of CCTV installation, supply of contaminated water, non-functional mohalla clinics, pending construction of multi-level parking facilities, unavailability of DTC buses, and inactive sewer connections, are causing hardships to residents due to the government’s inaction.

Referring to the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, Gupta said, “I urge the public to bid farewell to the AAP government and give the BJP a chance to serve them. BJP would bring unparalleled development to Delhi.”