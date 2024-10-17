AAP govt ensuring education for every child in line with Valmiki’s teachings: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday said Bhagwan Valmiki is revered for holding a pen, which symbolizes the transformative power of education, and her government is ensuring quality education for every child based on his teachings.

On the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, she visited the Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir located at Panchkuian Road to offer prayers and a floral tribute.

Atishi circumambulated the temple while praying for the welfare of the residents of Delhi.

Advertisement

Addressing people at the Valmiki Mandir, she said, “The pen in Bhagwan Valmiki’s hand is a reminder that anyone, no matter how marginalized, can progress in life through education.”

Delhi CM further said, “Bhagwan Valmiki taught that education is the path to societal advancement. Following his guidance, we are committed to providing world-class education to every child in Delhi. The progress of our society is directly linked to the education of our children,” she added.

CM emphasized that the government in Delhi, under the leadership of AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, is the only one in the country truly following in the footsteps of Bhagwan Valmiki by offering world-class education to underprivileged children, empowering them to move forward.

She added that the AAP is dedicated towards building an educated and developed nation by upholding Bhagwan Valmiki’s values of religion, equality, and humanity.

CM Atishi shared a few snippets from the visit on her ‘X’ handle stating, “Visited the Valmiki Temple at Panchkuian Road on the occasion of Bhagwan Valmiki’s Prakatotsav and sought his blessings.”