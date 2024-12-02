AAP govt convened Assembly session without proper preparations: Gupta

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Monday asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has convened the Assembly session without proper preparations and failed to discuss any public interest issues.

Attacking the ruling dispensation, he said, “The government called an Assembly session without proper preparations and failed to discuss any public interest issues. Despite announcing a three-day session, the proceedings on the first day (November 29) were wrapped up within a few hours, focusing only on criticising the Central government.”

Claiming that the government had issued a bulletin stating that the session of the Assembly would run for three days from November 29, he said despite the announcement, it “did not” hold the session today..

He alleged that the government had sent its revised budget estimates to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval, which became the reason for not convening the session on December 2.The Leader of Opposition asked why the revised budget estimates were not sent earlier if approval was required. He accused the government of convening the session only as a formality without proper preparations.

On Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports pending tabling in the Assembly, he said, “The government does not want to disclose details of public spending. The Chief Minister (Atishi) and ministers are unwilling to discuss public interest issues.”The AAP’s sole agenda is to use the Assembly to criticize the Central government and promote party activities, he charged.

It may be mentioned that last week Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) VK Saxena wrote to the CM over CAG reports pending tabling in the Delhi Assembly, and called it unfortunate.

Gupta alleged that the AAP government has violated all constitutional norms, brazenly glorified its corruption, and ignored allegations such as the liquor scam, education scam, and health scam. “The AAP government no longer has the right to remain in power. Delhi’s citizens will teach this corrupt government a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he said.