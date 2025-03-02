AAP ensure 209 days of clean air in a year, let BJP take it forwards: Gopal Rai

Former Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai, claiming that the previous AAP government, under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, ensured clean air for Delhi to 209 days in the last year from 109 in 2016, said on Sunday that the BJP should take it forward.

“Now that the BJP is in power in the states bordering Delhi as well as at the Centre, it should push it to 309 days,” he added.

The incumbent environment minister needs to develop a concrete action plan to achieve this. Despite the BJP ruling at the Centre, the AAP government introduced 2,000 electric buses in Delhi with no BJP-ruled state matching the achievement, Rai said.

“The AAP government ensured 24×7 electricity supply in Delhi, eliminating pollution caused by generator smoke. With the BJP in power in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, all these governments should work together to phase out the diesel buses that spread pollution around Delhi. We repeatedly urged the BJP-led Central government to formulate a joint action plan, but they failed to do so,” the AAP MLA lamented.

The former minister claimed that during the AAP rule, Delhi’s green belt coverage rose to 23.6 per cent from 20 per cent and the same is expected from the newly-formed government.

Rai stated that unfortunately, the BJP ministers continue to speak like Opposition leaders. They keep blaming Arvind Kejriwal for inaction. But the time for allegations is over, the BJP is now in power and hence should draft an action plan to combat Delhi’s pollution. “If AAP’s cooperation is needed, we will play the role of a constructive Opposition,” he assured.