AAP embarks on door-to-door invitation for INDIA bloc’s rally

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister in the Delhi government, Gopal Rai, along with party workers, on Friday conducted a door-to-door campaign in Regarpura, Karol Bagh, inviting people to the INDIA bloc’s rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

The rally is being organised to register the Opposition alliance’s protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the excise policy case.

“To make the mega rally a success and to ensure the participation of as many people as possible, the AAP has initiated the campaign of distributing invitation letters,” a party official said.

He said all prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc would be participating in the mega event.

“This rally is against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and to save the country’s democracy. Since the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is in effect murder of democracy, the murder of democracy is being committed in a dictatorial manner. The tyranny in Delhi has escalated to the point where a sitting chief minister has been arrested. Therefore, everyone is gathering in the mega rally to express their concern about these issues,” Rai said.

“The way democracy is being murdered, and elected chief ministers of the Opposition parties are being arrested it smacks of dictatorial tendencies, and hence the mega rally being conducted to raise the voice against this,” he affirmed.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest has exposed the BJP’s false campaign against corruption. Now, it is clear to the people that Arvind Kejriwal has been politically framed and arrested. Democracy is being murdered to establish dictatorship in the country. The country is no longer willing to tolerate it. The BJP will realise this on March 31st when the entire Delhi heads towards Ramlila Maidan,” Rai further said.