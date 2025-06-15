AAP demands accountability for 6-year-old drowned in swimming pool

The AAP, on Sunday, demanded accountability for the death of a 6-year-old child who drowned in a swimming pool in North West Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the MCD Ankush Narang said, “Despite charging hefty fees, the MCD handed over the swimming pool to a private concessionaire without ensuring even the basic safety parameters. No CCTV, no timely lifeguard response, no emergency preparedness — these are not minor lapses. These are fatal failures.”

“This happened in the CM’s own constituency of Pitampura, under the tenure of the BJP’s Mayor. Has the Mayor ever reviewed the safety standards of these pools? Or are the pools just handed over for commissions and free access for their own people?” Narag said.

Calling out the silence of the BJP leadership, Narang asked what action has been taken by CM Rekha Gupta against the swimming pools that violated safety norms.

“This tragedy should never have occurred in the first place. But it has happened under their watch. What action has been initiated against the concessionaire responsible? What steps have been taken to prevent such incidents in future? Has MCD ensured installation of CCTV cameras, adherence to safety protocols, and deployment of adequately trained lifeguards across its facilities,” he asked.