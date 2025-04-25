AAP Dares BJP to Deliver as ‘Four-Engine Government’ Takes Charge of Delhi

Challenging the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) following their victory in the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that now BJP will be forced to deliver results instead of empty rhetoric.

Calling the party’s recent MCD win as “four-engine government”, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj said that BJP’s excuses will not work anymore. AAP, which boycotted the Friday elections by refusing to field any candidate, has categorically stated that within a month, the people of Delhi would see the BJP’s true face.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bharadwaj wrote, “Despite all kinds of manipulation and political manoeuvring, the BJP still holds only 117 councillors in the 250-member MCD. Even in a House of 238 councillors, the majority mark is 120. BJP must understand that in a four-engine government, there can be no excuses and no hollow statements anymore. Now they must show results. The public will understand everything within a month.”

The AAP Delhi State President further asserted that despite losing the MCD election, the BJP had continuously conspired to grab power from the back door. “To win the MCD election, they carried out delimitation of wards, which was done with severe irregularities. Even then, the Aam Aadmi Party secured 134 seats, while the BJP got only 104,” he said.

Highlighting that BJP even attempted to force votes from the nominated Aldermen in the Mayor election, pushing AAP to approach the Supreme Court, Bhardwaj said, “The Supreme Court clearly ruled that Aldermen cannot vote. Even after that, the BJP is trying to intimidate and bribe Aam Aadmi Party councillors to bring them to their side.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that in the interest of Delhi’s citizens, the Aam Aadmi Party decided not to field its own candidates for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections this time. “Now that the BJP has both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, they must immediately form the Standing Committee, make no excuses, and run Delhi’s four-engine government effectively to show real work on the ground,” he said.

“With BJP now in control of the Centre, the Lieutenant Governor’s office, and the MCD, Delhi is effectively under a four-engine government. Although the LG’s engine starts and stops erratically, the BJP has no reason to delay governance. The people of Delhi will now see whether they can deliver,” he concluded.