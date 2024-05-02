AAP constitutes coordination committee for LS polls in Delhi

The AAP on Thursday announced the formation of a coordination committee for the Lok Sabha elections before hitting campaign trail with the Congress for seven Delhi seats.

AAP’s National General Secretary (Organization) and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sandeep Pathak constituted the committee, handing over the overall responsibility of coordination to MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak for the entire Delhi State.

Durgesh Pathak will do the coordination work between the AAP and Congress. The committee will do coordination work under the INDIA alliance in Delhi.

The decision to form the coordination committees for the two parties, AAP and Congress, was taken following a meeting attended by senior leaders of both the parties on Tuesday.

It was resolved in the meeting that a system be created under which both parties will cooperate in campaigning for each other and contest the elections together.

The AAP also appointed the leaders for coordination in each parliamentary constituency in Delhi. The responsibility of coordination in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has been given to Rajesh Gupta; West Delhi coordination will be looked after by Naresh Balyan; Dinesh Mohaniya will be the coordinator for South Delhi.

Pawan Sharma has been appointed coordinator for the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency; coordination of North West Delhi constituency will be taken care of by Mukesh Ahlawat; Sanjeev Jha will be coordinator for the North East Delhi constituency and Dilip Pandey has been appointed coordinator for East Delhi.

According to the seat-sharing agreement under the INDIA bloc, the Congress is fighting on 3 seats in Delhi while the AAP is contesting on 4 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has fielded JP Aggarwal as its candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi and Udit Raj from Delhi North West.

The elections to the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will be held on May 25 and the results of all Lok Sabha seats will be declared on June 4.