TMC’s fight against BJP is fake: Md Salim

CPM senior leader and state secretary of the CPM Md Salim while addressing an election meeting at Tarakeswar in favour of CPM Arambagh candidate Biplab Moitra lashed out at the TMC for putting up a fake fight against the BJP.

Md Salim said contradictory utterance of state chief minister Mamata Banerjee towards the INDI alliance clearly exposes her fake fight against the BJP. Mamata first claimed that she played a vital role in the formation of INDIA bloc, then she soon realized that CBI is carrying on investigation against Abhishek Banerjee, hence promptly distanced herself from the INDI alliance. The next person to distance himself was Nitish Kumar. The trend of voting patterns in different phases well indicates the loss of BJP and growing strength of the INDI alliance, he said.

“The TMC has put up a fake fight against the BJP. The real fight against the BJP is put up by the Left Front, the AAP, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. TMC is not in the picture in a joint fight against the BJP,” said Md Salim.

The TMC’s voice against the CAA is also fake. When the CAA Bill was placed in the Parliament, the TMC MPs walked out in Rajya Sabha. In the CAA joint parliamentary committee I was the only Left MP. My note of dissent against the Bill was 77 pages but the 3 TMC MPs never opposed the CAA Bill then, said the CPM leader.