AAP candidates file nomination for ward committees in 11 MCD zones

AAP candidates filed their nominations for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson in all 11 municipal zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Elections to the ward committees are scheduled to be held on June 2.

Besides, the party has nominated candidates for Standing Committee seats in the South and City-SP zones.

Advertisement

Announcing the names of the AAP candidates, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the MCD Ankush Narang said that the party has nominated Sweta Khatri for the chairperson’s post from Ward 1, and Neha for the post of vice-chairperson from Ward 3 in the Narela Zone while in Civil Lines Zone, Councilor Gagan Choudhary has filed for the chairperson’s post from Ward 10 and Councilor Timsy Sharma for vice-chairperson from Ward 18.

Advertisement

From the Rohini Zone, Councilor Amrit Jain has filed for Chairperson from Ward 25 and Councilor Mamta Gupta for Vice-Chairperson from Ward 40, he added.

Similarly, nominations were announced for the remaining zones by the AAP leader.

Narag claimed that the party would contest with its full strength to oust the BJP from the civic body.