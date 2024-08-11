AAP busy glorifying leaders as city grapples with waterlogging, drowning: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the AAP government in the city is busy glorifying its leaders “involved in jail and bail issues” at a time when the residents are grappling with waterlogging, drowning incidents, and deaths caused by electrocution.

He said Delhi had not even recovered from the shock of the death of two youths due to waterlogging in Kirari Assembly constituency on Saturday and on Sunday, in Aman Vihar, Rohini when a 7-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged MCD park, leaving the people of the city in a shock.

Sachdeva further stated that today, from Najafgarh to Patparganj, from Chandni Chowk to I.T.O., and from Sangam Vihar to Saidulajab, the entire city was seen struggling with waterlogging due to continuous rain.

Traffic was disrupted throughout the day due to waterlogging in most of the assembly constituencies of Delhi, especially in Kirari, Mangolpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Shahdara, Krishna Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Jungpura, Sangam Vihar, Deoli, Bijwasan, Patel Nagar, and Moti Nagar, the BJP leader added.

The Delhi BJP president further claimed that the people of Delhi would never forget the devastating monsoon of 2024, during which over 20 deaths occurred due to waterlogging and electrocution, and they will teach a lesson to the Aam Aadmi Party in the 2025 Assembly elections, Sachdeva added.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed heavy downpour at several places on Sunday triggering waterlogging.

On Saturday as well, an old building collapsed following heavy rain in Mahendru Enclave area claiming a person’s life.

Last month, four UPSC aspirants had also died, including three who got trapped in a basement flooded with water and one died of electrocution following rain and water logging.