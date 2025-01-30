AAP, BJP ignored interest of minorities:Masood

Congress leader Imran Masood on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and BJP-led government at the Centre, saying both the governments have “ignored and suppressed” the interest of the minorities.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s city office, he said, “Both AAP and BJP have ignored and suppressed the interest of minorities for the past 10 years. Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal governments have reduced budget allocation for minorities, scholarships for children from the minority community.”

Attacking former Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal, he said, “Kejriwal’s anti-minority mindset was evident during the anti-CAA protest, Jahangirpuri communal violence and Delhi riots.”

Masood, who is also the MP from UP’s Saharanpur, said the Congress manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections reflects its absolute commitment to protect and uplift the minorities, to bring them on the mainstream of life by facilitating their progress through various schemes.

Congress manifesto is ensuring the upward movement of the minorities and the underprivileged, who have been at the “receiving end” ever since AAP came to power in Delhi and BJP at the Centre, he asserted.

Referring to the previous Congress government at the Centre, Masood said, “On March 9, 2005, the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre constituted a high-level Sachar Committee to make recommendations for the economic, social and educational advancement of the Muslim community. Out of the 76 recommendations of the committee, 73 were accepted and 72 suggestions were implemented (4 recommendations were under the scrutiny of the court).”

He said the Congress will implement the Sachar Committee report for the upliftment of the minorities if it comes to power in Delhi.