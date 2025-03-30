AAP accuses Delhi govt of stalling ‘Farishtey’ scheme

The AAP on Sunday alleged that the ruling BJP-led Delhi government has dispensed with the Farishtey scheme in the recently-present Delhi Budget.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP’s Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The scheme was introduced in 2017 to ensure immediate and free treatment of the road accident victims at private hospitals with all expenses borne by the Delhi government.”

Advertisement

However, the newly-formed BJP Government in Delhi has shut it down and as a result the accident victims will no longer get immediate and free treatment at private hospitals, he claimed.

Advertisement

“The BJP has always wanted to shut down this scheme. Earlier, they tried to do it through the LG, and now that they have formed the government in Delhi, they have shut it down directly,” said the former health minister.

Giving details about the scheme, Bharadwaj said by 2021, nearly 10,000 people benefited from the scheme while thousands of lives were saved.

Slamming the BJP government’s decision as inhumane, he said, “Only someone with a monstrous mindset would shut down a scheme that saves lives.”