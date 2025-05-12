AAP accuses BJP Govt of power rate hike, warns of strong opposition

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday criticized the BJP-led Delhi government, alleging that electricity rates in the national capital are set to increase soon.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, “The city is plagued by prolonged power cuts, and the government plans to increase electricity rates by seven per cent.”

He also accused the BJP of betraying Delhi’s residents by failing to fulfill its poll promise of providing 300 units of free electricity.

Kumar said the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, during its decade-long rule, ensured round-the-clock power supply and provided 200 units of free electricity to every household.

“Since assuming power in Delhi, the BJP has continuously increased the burden on ordinary citizens. Whether it’s allowing private school fee hikes or raising electricity rates, their agenda is to benefit private players, not the public.”

“People are now saying that while AAP, even with limited powers, provided facilities for 10 years, BJP’s so-called ‘double-engine’ rule is only exploiting them,” Kumar added.

Outlining the party’s strategy to raise the issue, Kumar said, “If the BJP proceeds with its plan to increase electricity tariffs, AAP will strongly oppose it at every level as the Opposition. We will not allow Delhi’s poor to suffer under unaffordable electricity bills.”