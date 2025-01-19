719 candidates in fray for Delhi Assembly elections

A total of 719 candidates are set to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections across 70 constituencies, according to data from the Election Commission. This comes after the scrutiny of nomination papers, which concluded on January 18.

“Out of 981 nominations filed, 719 have been accepted. January 17 was the last date for filing nominations, while the scrutiny took place on January 18,” the Election Commission stated.

A total of 1,040 nominations were initially submitted, of which 477 were rejected. The highest number of candidates is contesting from the New Delhi constituency, with 23 candidates in the fray. In contrast, Kasturba Nagar and Patel Nagar constituencies have the fewest candidates, with only five each.

Notable candidates for the New Delhi constituency include AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, seeking a fourth term as MLA, BJP’s Prvesh Verma, and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, both former MPs.

In Kalkaji constituency, 13 candidates are contesting, including prominent figures such as Chief Minister Atishi from AAP, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress’ Alka Lamba.

Candidates have until Monday, January 20, to withdraw their nominations, following which the final list of candidates for the February 5 elections will be published.

The Delhi elections will take place in a single phase on February 5. A fierce triangular contest is expected between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress, with political stakes running high amid the cold wave in the national capital. The election results will be announced on February 8.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP won 8 seats.

Earlier, on January 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) released the final electoral roll. The total number of registered voters in Delhi stands at 1,55,24,858, comprising 83,49,645 male voters, 71,73,952 female voters, and 1,261 third-gender voters.