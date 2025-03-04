5 injured in firing between two groups in NE Delhi

Five people sustained injuries in a clash and firing among two groups in Meet Nagar area of north east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a distress call regarding the firing was reported at Jyoti Nagar police station on Monday night at 9 pm wherein the caller reported that his son had been shot at by an unknown person.

On reaching the spot, the cops found that there had been firing between two groups in which five people sustained injuries and were admitted to GTB Hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment, said a police official.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also rushed to the spot to collect physical evidence including empty shells from the spot, he added.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of BNS was registered at Police station Jyoti Nagar and investigation has been taken up to identify the offenders with help of CCTV analysis, the official mentioned.

He further said that the motive behind the gunfight is yet to be established, and police are probing possible gang rivalries or personal enmity.