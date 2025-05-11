4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained by Delhi Police in Vasant Vihar

Four illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, residing unlawfully in the national capital, were detained in South West Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, police said on Friday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary, a police team on patrol noticed three men and one woman behaving suspiciously in the area. When signaled to stop, all four attempted to flee. However, they were apprehended by the team.

During the interrogation, the individuals revealed that they were natives of Village Phoolwadi in the Kurigram District of Bangladesh.

Upon further inspection, identification documents confirming their Bangladeshi nationality were recovered. It was also confirmed that they were residing in India without valid visas or permits.

The police took all four individuals to SJ Hospital for medical check-ups. They were found to be medically fit, and the necessary legal formalities were completed, the senior officer added.

DCP Choudhary further stated, “With assistance from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the Bangladeshi Cell, all four illegal Bangladeshi nationals were taken to the Detention Centre at Inderlok.”

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is currently underway, the DCP said.