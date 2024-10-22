4 car thieves arrested after police shootout in South Delhi

Four car thieves were arrested after a shootout with a police team in Mehrauli area of South Delhi late Monday night.

According to the police, the kingpin, Farhman, had been under surveillance for a month for stealing vehicles and selling them in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said: “Based on specific intelligence, a trap was laid in Mehrauli, and the four thieves were cornered.”

“Realizing they were trapped, Farhman opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the police fired at the tires of his vehicle, and the suspects were subsequently overpowered,” Sain added.

The DCP further explained that the group specialized in stealing mid-size SUVs from Delhi-NCR, having mastered the technique of unlocking such vehicles. They would then sell the stolen vehicles in Meerut for ₹1 to ₹2 lakh.

After their arrest, police recovered a pistol, three bullets, and a stolen vehicle.

The kingpin, Farhman, has 58 cases registered against him, including charges of murder, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act, among others. His associate, Mohsin, has 27 cases against him.