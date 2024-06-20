383 urban villages in Delhi to have PNG supply by March 2025

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was informed that all 383 urban villages in the national capital will have PNG supply by March 2025, a statement said on Thursday.

The LG was informed by the IGL officials during a meeting chaired by him to review the progress of PNG supply in urban villages.

“LG VK Saxena recently reviewed the progress of PNG supply in villages, and was informed that PNG supply has been made available in 111 villages so far and further 200 villages will be equipped with PNG by December this year. The remaining 72 villages will get PNG supply by March 2025,” the LG Office said.

The IGL officials informed the LG that PNG supply in 111 villages will benefit 1.79 lakh households, out of which 1.29 lakh applications have been received so far, as per the communiqué issued by the LG Office.

During the review meeting, Saxena also directed the concerned agencies — MCD, PWD, DDA and NDMC — to accord top priority to PNG supply and ensure that all requisite permissions for laying PNG pipelines and other formalities is completed in maximum 30 days.

The LG said the PNG connection in Delhi’s villages is a small but valuable contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing every household with clean and green energy for cooking.

He emphasised that this initiative will also prevent the villagers from the hassle of getting LPG cylinders refilled/replaced and this will result in huge savings in terms of money and energy for the local villagers.

PNG connection in Delhi’s villages was envisaged by Saxena, in June 2023, as part of his ambitious plan to transform and develop the hitherto neglected villages with best of the amenities.