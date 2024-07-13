34-year-old woman dies of electrocution in North-East Delhi

In a shocking incident, a woman died of electrocution in North-East Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning at around 7.39 am. The woman was electrocuted near Moral Hospital, Bhajanpura.

There was water logging in the area due to rain, the police said.

According to findings by the police so far, it is suspected that a live wire from an electricity pole near the footpath caused her to get electrocuted, and after that she fell in water.

She was rushed to the nearby hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead, a police official added.

A case under relevant sections, of causing death by negligence has been registered in this regard, and investigation is in progress, a senior police official said.

The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Poonam, who was a resident of Gamri and was a homemaker, while her husband runs a General Store.

On June 28, following rain in Delhi, a person also died due to electrocution in Prem Nagar area near Rohini.

During police’s initial enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased died due to electrocution. He was identified as 39-year-old Rajesh, a resident of Kirari.

The Delhi Government on June 30 announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives following the extreme rainfall in the city on June 28.