33rd Mango Festival proves a big draw for Delhi and surrounding areas

The three-day Mango Festival inaugurated by Delhi Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on 5th July showcased mangoes from across the country with mango cultivators participating in the event in a big way.

The 33rd Mango Festival has been organised in the national capital by the Tourism Department of the Delhi government.

With more than 500 varieties of mango on display at the festival was a treat for thousands of aficionados of the fruit who visited the venue of the event. Along with the exhibition of mangoes, cultural programs were arranged at the venue.

The festival starts every day at 12 noon and continues till 9:00 pm.

The Mango Festival saw a wide variety of mangoes such as Ram Kela, Kesar Chaunsa, Ratol, Husnara, Amrapali, Fazli, Gulab Jamun, Langra, Totapuri, and Dussehri, among others. To make the festival more attractive, many competitions were also organised by the Delhi Tourism Department.

The festival boasted a wide range of mangoes, from as small as grapes to those weighing up to 1 kilogram.

A farmer from Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh, famous for mangoes, apprised the Minister about varieties of mangoes and offered him to taste some of them

Besides Malihabad, farmers from Sitapur and West Bengal informed him about the varieties of mangoes from their respective regions.

The Mango Festival has been the centre of attraction for the public. People from Delhi and the surrounding areas arrived here in large numbers to enjoy the festival. Not only for display but mangoes were made available at the festival for sale.