3 shooters arrested within hours for twin shootings in Northeast Delhi

Three assailants involved in two back-to-back shooting incidents in Northeast Delhi were arrested within hours of the crimes, which occurred early Saturday morning.

Police reported that in two separate shootings in the Welcome and Jyoti Nagar areas, one person was killed, and another was injured.

According to authorities, a PCR call was received at the Welcome Police Station reporting an attack on a young man by three assailants.

A police team rushed to the scene, where they found that 24-year-old Nadeem had sustained a fatal gunshot wound, while his friend Sahnawaz, also injured, was taken to GTB Hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that Nadeem, along with friends Aman and Shanwaz, was riding a scooter when three attackers on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire. The assailants then fled the scene on Nadeem’s scooter, leaving their motorcycle behind.

Shortly after, another PCR call was received at the Jyoti Nagar Police Station. The complainant, 24-year-old Rahul, reported that at 1:26 am, three individuals on a scooter fired multiple rounds at his house in New Kardampuri.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rakesh Paweriya stated, “Local police developed intelligence on the suspects through CCTV footage and informants, leading to the swift arrest of three teenagers found in possession of the weapons used in both incidents.”

During questioning, the suspects confessed to their involvement, explaining that in the first incident, two of them had borrowed money from Nadeem. Although they had repaid the loan with interest, Nadeem allegedly continued to threaten them for further payments, which led to the confrontation.

In the second incident, the suspects claimed they were acting on instructions from a local criminal, though the exact motive for this attack is still being verified, according to DCP Paweriya.