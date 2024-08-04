3-day State Museum Conclave held in Delhi

The Union Ministry of Culture organised a three-day State Museum Conclave, Stakeholder Consultation, and Capacity Building Workshop for the upcoming Yuga Yugeen Bharat Museum in the national capital..

This museum is being developed in the North and South Block as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

The State Museum Conclave was held from August 1 to 3 at Bharat Mandapam here and it included engagement between key actors in the state and Central museum ecosystems, initiative fostering robust collaboration between Central and state governments in museum management and capacity building led by experts from both India and abroad.

The State Museum Conclave, brought together government museum professionals from across India’s States and Union Territories.

The three-day conclave saw participation from over 80 institutions, 36 states and UTs, over 150 participants, and various universities.

The Conclave featured master classes from top minds in the museum ecosystem, covering essential aspects of museum management and operations.

The states were encouraged to showcase their best collections and practices from two to three of their flagship institutions. These presentations were judged by a panel of experts, and one winner per zone was selected based on critics’ choice and popular vote through peer review.

In addition, a winner was selected from the presentations made by various university collections. The jury’s choice was Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Chhattisgarh, and the popular choice was the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation, and Technology.

The Conclave marks a significant effort by the Ministry of Culture to ensure that all potential stakeholders are included as partners in the upcoming Yuga Yugeen Bharat Museum. It also provided a unique opportunity for the Ministry to identify key areas for intervention in the State Museum ecosystem, fostering substantial collaborations between both the parties.

The Yuga Yugeen Bharat Museum is set to come up at North and South Block as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment project that seeks to revamp India’s central administrative area located near Raisina Hill, New Delhi. The museum will be spread over 1,54,000 sqm, making it the largest museum in the world.