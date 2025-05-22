26-year-old man found dead near community centre in Delhi’s Wazirpur

The police were informed about the incident around 8:58 AM when locals reported a body near Sri Ram Medicos, adjacent to the community centre. Cops were promptly dispatched to the scene of the crime, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar Gond from Maheshpur village in UP’s Deoria district. He had recently moved to Delhi for work.

A 26-year-old man was found dead in the early hours of Thursday near the community centre in L Block, JJ Colony, Wazirpur, which lies in the north of the city, police said.

On reaching the spot, the police team found the body of a male, estimated to be 27-28 years old, with blood oozing from the mouth and ear but no visible external injuries elsewhere.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and crime team were called to examine the scene. A preliminary inquiry revealed no signs of foul play, an official said.

Later, the police learnt that the deceased had been residing as a tenant in a rented room located adjacent to the spot where his body was found.

Investigation revealed that Gond might have accidentally fallen from the rooftop of the residential building during the early hours.

Investigators found a broken brick on the rooftop, and the deceased’s white shirt was seen hanging on a nearby wall, suggesting it may have been an accident. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Moreover, the forensic team thoroughly inspected both the rooftop of the building and the rented room where the deceased had been staying.

On being questioned, the landlord of the rented premises, Mohammad Feroz, stated that the deceased, who worked as an electrician in Delhi, had moved into the room just 4-5 days ago.

The body has been sent to the BJRM Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to contact the deceased’s family. Police have ruled out any immediate suspicion of foul play. Further investigation is underway, the police said.