200 mobile anti-smog guns deployed to fight pollution: Gopal Rai

In a decisive move to tackle air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government has launched a large-scale water-sprinkling campaign across the city.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday inaugurated the first Mobile Anti-Smog Gun at the Delhi Secretariat, highlighting that the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains around 360 post-Diwali, despite earlier projections of exceeding 400.

To prevent further deterioration, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has deployed 200 mobile anti-smog guns across all 70 assembly constituencies to curb dust and improve air quality.

Gopal Rai said the city government has made strides in reducing pollution, thanks to the support and cooperation of the people.

“The government is implementing various initiatives to combat pollution, including an anti-dust campaign, bio-decomposer spraying, a tree plantation drive, and a public awareness campaign on the impact of firecrackers,” he noted.

“Given the current AQI levels, we have launched a water-sprinkling campaign across Delhi’s roads using 200 mobile anti-smog guns. Each of the 70 assembly constituencies will be covered by two mobile units, while additional guns have been stationed at pollution hotspots. Water spraying will take place continuously across three shifts each day to maximise impact,” Rai said.

He urged the people of Delhi to actively participate in efforts to control pollution, emphasising the importance of public cooperation. “I appeal to the people of Delhi: if you notice dust rising anywhere, especially at construction sites, please take a photo and upload it on the Green Delhi app. Similarly, if you see fire or smoke nearby, report it through the app. The concerned department will take swift action,” the Delhi Environment Minister said.

Additionally, Rai called on citizens to turn off their engines at red lights, noting that with collective efforts, the Delhi government is tirelessly working to manage pollution levels. He said, “I am fully confident that, just as we succeeded in reducing pollution levels in Delhi after Diwali, we will continue to achieve success in the future as well.”

Rai announced that, to prevent pollution from reaching critical levels, the Delhi government will conduct continuous water spraying in three shifts using two mobile anti-smog guns in each of the city’s 70 assembly constituencies.

“We have deployed over 200 mobile anti-smog guns. In addition to covering all constituencies, special spraying will be carried out at pollution hotspots. A dedicated coordination team has been set up to focus on these areas, and the DC of the MCD has been directed to regularly visit these hotspots with all concerned officers,” he added.