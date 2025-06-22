20-year-old man shot in Kalkaji over money dispute

A 20-year-old man sustained bullet injuries after he was allegedly shot three times during a heated dispute in Delhi’s Kalkaji area, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday near Mini Market, DDA Flats, and was reportedly linked to an argument over money.

The victim, identified as Manav Singh, 20, got into an altercation regarding money that had allegedly been borrowed by a friend from the accused but not returned.

According to the police, the dispute escalated between Manav and the accused after the accused confronted him over the unpaid amount.

During the argument, the accused allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired three shots at Manav.

“A case under the relevant sections is being registered. We have identified the accused and he will be arrested soon,” said DCP South-East Hemant Tiwari.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, AAP Delhi chief and former MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the locality and commented on the incident.

“I went to Kalkaji. People there are frightened. Nothing like this has happened in the area before. A few months ago, a similar incident occurred in GK-1,” he said.

“In this case, a group of youths was sitting when one of them opened fire. Today, the BJP is running a four-engine government in Delhi. They should take action so that people feel something is being done for their safety,” he added.

