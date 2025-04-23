2 killed, one injured in stabbing after minor dispute in Northwest Delhi

In a shocking incident, two men lost their lives and one sustained injuries following a violent altercation near Azadpur Sabzi Mandi area of Northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, information was received at Adarsh Nagar Police Station from BJRM Hospital at around 12:45 am on Monday regarding a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) involving two individuals who had died from stab wounds.

Advertisement

The deceased were identified as Kamal, a resident of Mahendra Park, and Amzad, a resident of Shakurpur, said a police official.

Advertisement

He added that both men had suffered single stab wounds and were declared “brought dead” at the hospital.

The officer also mentioned that a third individual, Abid, a resident of Vagabond, sustained a stab injury to his right hand and is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on Abid’s statement, the incident stemmed from a minor altercation with two unknown individuals, which escalated into a fatal attack. The altercation reportedly took place near the red light at Azadpur Sabzi Mandi.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR under sections pertaining to attempt to murder and murder of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused.