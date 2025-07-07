2 Gogi gang members, juvenile held in Rohini firing case

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two members of the notorious Gogi Gang and apprehended a juvenile in connection with a firing incident in Rohini, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Umesh Sharma, 21, and Sunil, 22, along with a minor, were found in possession of illegal firearms and live cartridges.

The trio was wanted in connection with a firing incident that took place on June 9 in Sector 16, Rohini, under the jurisdiction of KN Katju Marg police station. Multiple rounds were fired at vehicles parked outside a residence, allegedly to intimidate locals on behalf of the gang.

“The operation began on June 13, when an officer received specific inputs regarding the movement of Sharma, who was allegedly carrying illegal arms and was expected to arrive in the Tikri Khurd area,” said Amit Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The senior officer further said, “Based on this lead, a trap was laid near the indicated area and Sharma was apprehended.”

A semi-automatic pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession, along with the motorcycle allegedly used in the Rohini incident.

During questioning, Sharma confessed that he, along with Sunil and the juvenile, was involved in the crime. Based on his statement, the juvenile (referred to as a Child in Conflict with Law or CCL) was also apprehended.

“Efforts to track down the remaining accused continued, and on June 27, police received another tip-off about Sunil’s whereabouts in the Kalam Chowk area of Narela,” the DCP added.

A trap was laid, and he was arrested with a semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges. Another motorcycle used in the firing was also recovered. Police said that further investigation is underway.