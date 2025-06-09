2 dead in Delhi’s Dilshad Garden fire, e-rickshaw charging suspected as cause

Two people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station located in a residence in North East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to police, the fire started on the ground floor of a house in Gali Shamshan Wali, where e-rickshaws were being charged. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.

“Two persons were found dead at the scene. They have been identified as Shashi, 25, a resident of the house, and Ballu, 55, a homeless man who happened to be present at the time of the incident,” said a senior police officer.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Shashi lived in the house with his parents and three brothers. A woman, identified as Meera Devi, was rescued from the premises by local police personnel.

“We received a call about the fire around 11:30 pm on Sunday at the Nand Nagri police station. A team was immediately dispatched to the location,” the officer said.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire had broken out on the ground floor of House No. 110 in Gali Shamshan Wali. Meera Devi was safely evacuated by one of our officers,” he added.

After fire tenders doused the flames, the bodies of Shashi and Ballu were recovered. Their remains were sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Further investigation revealed that the ground floor of the residence was being used for e-rickshaw charging. Two e-rickshaws were destroyed in the blaze.

A crime team and a forensic science laboratory team were called to the scene to collect evidence and examine the site.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the matter is under active investigation.