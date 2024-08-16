2 arrested in connection with murder in Jafrabad; weapons and vehicle seized

The Delhi Police on Friday stated that they have successfully solved a brutal murder case in Jafrabad with the arrest of two individuals.

The suspects, identified as Suhail and Mehran, both residents of Delhi, were apprehended by a dedicated team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS).

The crime, which occurred on August 13, involved the fatal shooting of a local man, Rizwan, aged 25, in Chauhan Bangar area.

The case was registered at Police Station Jafrabad, under various sections of the BNS Act and the Arms Act.

Upon receiving a PCR call about a firing incident, the police quickly responded to the scene where they discovered blood in the street.

Further investigation revealed that the victim, Rizwan, had been shot and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The police team used technical surveillance and local intelligence to identify two suspects from CCTV footage.

Acting on a tip-off, they set a trap in the Loni Road area, where they successfully apprehended Suhail and Mehran, who were riding a Scooty.

During the arrest, police recovered two semi-automatic pistols, including the one used in the murder, along with five live cartridges. The Scooty used in the crime was also seized.

Under sustained interrogation, both suspects confessed to the crime, citing an old enmity with the victim as the motive. They detailed how Mehran had engaged Rizwan in conversation while Suhail shot him from behind.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts focused on tracing the source of the weapons and determining the suspects’ involvement in other criminal activities.