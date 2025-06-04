18 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in North West Delhi; deportation underway

As a part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, the Delhi Police have detained 18 Bangladeshi nationals from Wazirpur in North West Delhi for residing in the country without valid documentation, it said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh said that the drive was initiated across the national capital targeting the foreign nationals residing without valid documentation.

Advertisement

He further said that secret information was received at the Bharat Nagar police station that three families, which had been changing their location frequently, had shifted to Wazirpur’s JJ colony from Haryana. Based on this tip-off, a team was immediately dispatched to the location to conduct an inquiry.

Advertisement

As a part of the investigation, the team cordoned off the area and conducted a thorough verification drive to nab the suspected individuals. Around 36 footpaths and 45 galis were checked, and a sincere combing operation was carried out.

During the operation, a suspect was apprehended and was questioned at length. Initially, he tried to mislead the police, but after sustained interrogation, confessed to be a native of Bangladesh, the DCP mentioned.

The senior officer added that, while grilling him further, it was found that the families were working as labourers at Red Clay Bricks Company (Bhatta Companies) in Haryana and, due to action taken by Haryana police, flew to Delhi with a plan to settle in JJ Clusters in Wazirpur.

With this lead, other family members were also apprehended. A total of 18 individuals, including six adults and 12 children, were found to be Bangladeshi nationals residing in the area without valid travel documents or permits, thereby violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and other relevant immigration laws.

All individuals were taken into custody on the spot and shifted to the foreigners’ cell for detailed interrogation and documentation.

Amid the probe conducted into this case, it came out that they had the banned IMO application installed on their mobiles to communicate with their families in Bangladesh, which was then confiscated from their possession.

A case has been registered against all of them, and they have been put through the process of deportation, the DCP stated.