18 arrested in Rohini in month-long drive against narcotics

As many as 18 people were held in 15 cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act while 85 criminals were verified in a month-long drive against the drug abuse in the Rohini district, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said, “Under the special drive for drugs free society, various teams of Police Stations in the district have done commendable job by taking stringent action against drug offenders involved in such crimes during the last one month.”

“All the SHOs were directed to take strict action against those involved in such crimes by stepping up extensive patrolling, verification of criminals and monitoring of criminals released and conducting random checks at Paan shop counter and Taxi stands. This has led to overwhelming results to curb such offences to some extent,” Goel mentioned.

The DCP added that 69 locations were raided in the last one month of which 26 were raided within the perimeter of education institutions and 168 challans were issued against the offenders under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COPTA).