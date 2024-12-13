AIIMS signs MoU with Wipro GE Healthcare to establish ‘Al Health Innovations Hub’

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private healthcare provider to establish an Al Health Innovations Hub.

The MoU signed with Wipro GE Healthcare will focus on the development of products and solutions that enhance healthcare delivery and outcomes through more precise diagnosis, innovative treatment protocols, and real-time patient data tracking, the premier institute said.

As the technology partner, the healthcare provider will invest around $1 million over the next five years to co-develop, test, and deploy intelligent systems and workflow solutions in cardiology, oncology, and neurology. As a clinical partner for the hub, AIIMS will provide multi-modal clinical inputs, and function as a real-world clinical environment for evaluation, feedback, and deployment of GE HealthCare’s Al-enabled solutions.

A joint working committee from both organizations will oversee the collaboration, which will include clinical research and academic engagement, it said. According to The National Al Portal of India, Al technology promises a transformative leap for India’s healthcare system by 2025, potentially boosting the GDP by $25-301. Connecting longitudinal data (i.e. imaging, lab results, medical records, etc.) and layering it with analytics and Al can significantly enhance diagnosis, streamline operations, and improve patient care nationwide.

M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi said, “This partnership holds strategic value and is aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat through advanced healthcare. As an institution, AIIMS has been committed to advancing healthcare through clinical research and practical applications to improve patient care.”