Assam People Welfare Association, Noida held the Rongali Bihu festival on 17th April ,2022. Assamese people throughout the length and breadth of Delhi

NCR participated in this festival with great enthusiasm. Justice Hrishikesh Roy graced the Bihu Festival as Chief Guest. The star of the program was a notable Assamese singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah sang various Bihu Songs. The Traditional Bihu Dance enthralled the audience throughout the evening. The performance of the children along with ladies’ the chorus added much more fun and enjoyment to the function. Assam People Welfare

Association (APWA) is holding this festivity after 2 long years due to Covid Restrictions.