11 years of PM Modi govt: Citizens’ lives witnessed positive changes, says Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday lauded the works of the NDA government, stating that all development works that took place during the 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his unique leadership, have transformed his resolve into a movement.

Taking to the social media platform X on Monday, Gupta mentioned that every central scheme has involved public participation, and every decision has been in the nation’s interest

Gupta expressed that this era has brought about a positive change in the lives of every citizen, starting from the poor, youth farmers, and the entire society, and this has become a golden age of service, good governance, and determination.

She mentioned that presently India is moving towards self-reliance and development, and is ready to lead the world on the global stage.

Gupta praised PM Modi’s leadership, saying that it is connected to the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, and the 11 years of governance mark the story of a new India.

Earlier today, under the initiative of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Gupta planted a Sindoor plant in memory of her mother at a school in her assembly constituency, Shalimar Bagh.

The CM also said that the Delhi government has set a target of planting 70 lakh trees this season, in a bid to improve the national capital’s environment.

Gupta informed that the city’s education department and schools are participating in the second series of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’. The CM hit out at the previous government, accusing it of not taking this project forward.

In the context of her Jan Sunwai sessions, she mentioned that the real strength of public service lies in direct communication with the people.

She noted that during her public hearing session this morning, she interacted with citizens face-to-face and listened to their concerns with sensitivity.

She asserted that every complaint and suggestion which comes to her from the public is not just information, but like a responsibility of the government.