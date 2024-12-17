10-year-old boy injured in firing incident in Outer Delhi

In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy was injured during a shooting between two groups in Kurani village, located in Narela area of outer Delhi.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a dispute between the groups escalated into gunfire. Both sides reportedly fired bullets at each other, resulting in the unfortunate injury of the child.

The boy, who was playing near his house at the time, was struck by a bullet in the knee.

The injury caused significant damage, including a fractured knee bone. He was immediately rushed to Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela for treatment.

While his condition is reported to be stable and he is out of danger, doctors have stated that recovery will take time due to the severity of the injury.

A police team, accompanied by a forensic team, arrived promptly at the scene to investigate.

A case has been registered at Narela Police Station, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the shooting, according to an official statement.