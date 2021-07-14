Online food delivery platform Zomato’s anchor investors portion in the public issue has been subscribed on Tuesday at Rs 76 per equity share.

The company launched its initial public offering (IPO) at 10 am on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The IPO – India’s biggest this year – will be available for subscription till Friday, July 16, 2021.

The price band of Zomato IPO is fixed at Rs 72-76 per share of the face value of Rs 1 each, and the company aims to raise Rs 9,375 crore through the offer.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore by existing investor Info Edge.

The investors include New World Fund at 3.91 per cent, Tiger Global at 3.87 per cent, Fidelity Funds-India Focus Fund at 2.54 per cent, Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund at 2.99 per cent, Morgan Stanley Asia Opportunity Fund at 2.74 per cent, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board at 2.99 per cent, Government of Singapore at 2.30 per cent, Kotak Flexicap Fund at 2.17 per cent, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund at 1.43 per cent, and Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund at 1.95 per cent.

A total of 186 investors participated in the anchor investors portion of the public issue.