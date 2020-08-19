Share price of private lender Yes Bank rose to hit the 5 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday after its Chairman Sunil Mehta said that the bank has repaid Rs 35,000 crore to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) out of the total special liquidity facility (SLF) of Rs 50,000 crore drawn for interim support.

“In addition to the SLF of Rs 50,000 crore extended by RBI, the bank has since then received strong customer liquidity inflows. I am pleased to report that the bank has, as of date, repaid Rs 35,000 crore of SLF. The balance will be repaid within the timelines set by RBI,” Mehta had said in the annual report released on Tuesday.

At 2.14 p.m., shares of Yes Bank on the BSE were at Rs 15.78, higher by 4.99 per cent from its previous close. On the NSE, the scrip was trading 4.98 per cent higher at Rs 15.80.

In his message to the shareholders, the Mehta also said that following the recent capital increase of Rs 15,000 crore through Further Public Offering (FPO), the bank’s Common Equity Tier-1 (CET) ratio has doubled to 13.4 per cent from 6.6 per cent at the end of June, 2020, bringing its capitalisation largely in line with the private sector peers.

He also informed the shareholders that the bank is closely monitoring the stress on its credit portfolio due to legacy issues along with the current macroeconomic conditions and the Covid-19 situation.