Year Ender 2024: Make In India 2.0 develops robust manufacturing sector

In the year 2024, Make In India 2.0 developed a robust manufacturing sector across 27 categories with renewed vigour and energy.

As per the government data, with Rs 1.46 lakh crore investments by August 2024, the initiative has generated Rs 12.50 lakh crore in production, Rs 4 lakh crore in exports, and 9.5 lakh jobs.

Exports have also seen a substantial uptick, surpassing Rs 4 lakh crore, driven by key sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.

Notably, between April 2014 and March 2024, India attracted $667.41 billion in FDI, representing nearly 67% of the total FDI received over the last 24 years.

In terms of mobile manufacturing, back in 2014-15, domestic mobile phone production stood at 5.8 crore units, which was increased to 33 crore units in 2023-24, with imports dropping significantly.

Exports reached 5 crore units, and FDI increased by 254 per cent.

In the first seven months of FY25, iPhone production in India reached an impressive $10 billion, with $7 billion in exports, a new record.

Over the past four years, the Apple ecosystem has also generated 1,75,000 new direct jobs, with over 72 per cent of these roles filled by women.

India has achieved 60% import substitution in telecom products under the PLI scheme.

Through Make in India initiative, India has grown its influence in the global pharma industry with nearly 50 per cent of the production is now directed towards exports, the government claims.

The automotive PLI scheme has also driven significant investments and boosted production of high-tech automotive products.

Over 115 companies applied, with 85 approved for incentives, expected to attract US$ 8 billion in investments.

Make in India initiative has also shown progress in the defence sector as the production has reached a record high of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24, with exports to over 90 countries.

Annual defence production has also crossed ₹1.27 lakh crore this year, and government aspires to achieve ₹3 lakh crore in defence production by 2029. Defence exports have also surged from ₹686 crore in FY 2013-14 to ₹21,083 crore in FY 2023-24.

In the Railways sector, under the Make in India initiative, as of December 2, 2024, 136 Vande Bharat trains with Chair Car Coaches are already operating across the Indian Railways network.

Further, Kavach system, designed to enhance train safety, has been deployed on 1,548 Route Kilometers (RKm) on South Central Railway and North Central Railway.